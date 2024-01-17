Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721,570.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

