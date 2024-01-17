Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $721,570.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
