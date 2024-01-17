BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $53.97 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

