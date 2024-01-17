Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,785,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

