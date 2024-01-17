Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BLFY opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.51.
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
