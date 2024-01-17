Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Foundry Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLFY opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

