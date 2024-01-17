Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWB opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $347.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,444,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 247,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

