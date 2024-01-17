Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $202.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.97 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

