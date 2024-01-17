Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $96.63

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

