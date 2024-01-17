Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price at $96.63

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.
ALGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
