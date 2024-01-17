Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $17.80

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.22. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cinemark by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 587,810 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

