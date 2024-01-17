Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $28.00

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

CWEN opened at $25.38 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3964 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 345.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $341,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

