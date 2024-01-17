Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $106.72

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.72.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

EMR stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.