Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $106.72

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.72.
Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7 %
EMR stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
