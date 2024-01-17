Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Target Price at $49.33

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,133,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

