Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $41.88

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 47.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 123,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.