Brokerages Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) PT at $11.20

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAAC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAAC opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $877.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.