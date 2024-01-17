Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $52.57

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

