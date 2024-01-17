Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $4.68

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

