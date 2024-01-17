Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $5.07

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,750,000 after acquiring an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,244,000 after buying an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.