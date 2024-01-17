Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $64.50

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Southern Copper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.