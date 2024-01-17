Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $11.14

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

WW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th.

WW International Stock Down 17.2 %

WW International stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WW International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

