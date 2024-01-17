Brokers Issue Forecasts for Masimo Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

