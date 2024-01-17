Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.41 and last traded at C$18.43. 1,302 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.49.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.93.
Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.