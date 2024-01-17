Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) & Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Financial Analysis

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 19.86% 5.47% 3.32% Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58%

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hennessy Advisors pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $24.02 million 2.24 $4.77 million $0.62 11.32 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.24 $1.92 billion $1.21 31.88

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors. Hennessy Advisors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Hennessy Advisors on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

