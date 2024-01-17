Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Eight Capital

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Cameco Stock Down 3.5 %

Cameco stock opened at C$66.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.2813853 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. Insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

