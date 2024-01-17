Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

