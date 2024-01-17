Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $35.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $785.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $35,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,900 shares in the company, valued at $446,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,100 shares of company stock worth $207,090 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 53.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 850,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 295,452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 207.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.