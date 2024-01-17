Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) & Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Financial Review

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) and Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Rubicon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Rubicon Technologies -8.13% N/A -27.60%

Volatility & Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Rubicon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 6 9 0 2.60 Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus target price of $79.47, indicating a potential upside of 21.33%. Rubicon Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 796.00%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Rubicon Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.21 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,184.06 Rubicon Technologies $692.91 million 0.08 -$281.77 million ($4.13) -0.30

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies. Rubicon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Rubicon Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

