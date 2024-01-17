Charles Richard William Bond Acquires 302,276 Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Richard William Bond purchased 302,276 shares of Great Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,068.28 ($11,538.72).
Great Southern Copper Price Performance
Shares of LON:GSCU opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.38.
About Great Southern Copper
