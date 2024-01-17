Charles Richard William Bond Acquires 302,276 Shares of Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Stock

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Richard William Bond purchased 302,276 shares of Great Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,068.28 ($11,538.72).

Great Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSCU opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Great Southern Copper PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Get Great Southern Copper alerts:

About Great Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.