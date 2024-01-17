Christopher Mills Buys 62,250 Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills bought 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,522.50 ($32,475.51).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Mills bought 25,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,088.05).

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher Mills bought 100,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($36,900.37).

Bigblu Broadband Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:BBB opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26.88 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.92). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.29 and a beta of 0.42.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

