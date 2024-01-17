CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $116,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 35.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 122,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 24,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of V opened at $265.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.18.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.