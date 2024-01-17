CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $476.01 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day moving average is $434.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.