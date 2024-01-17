CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.52 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

