CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.68 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.