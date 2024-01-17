CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

