CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,668 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.74) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Prudential Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE PUK opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45.

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.