CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,537 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

