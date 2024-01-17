CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,719 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

