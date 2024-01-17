CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 215 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

