CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,343 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 760.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

