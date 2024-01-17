CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,188 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 472.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.24.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

