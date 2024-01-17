CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 378 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.