CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $190,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,835 shares of company stock valued at $14,345,228 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $83.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.67.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

