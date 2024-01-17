CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 671 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.45.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average of $155.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

