CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 882 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $233.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.91.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

