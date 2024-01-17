Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
