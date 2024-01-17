Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLNE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,409,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 320,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 113,930 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.