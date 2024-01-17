Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Clearfield alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CLFD

Clearfield Price Performance

CLFD stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,992,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter valued at about $11,474,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,182,000 after purchasing an additional 177,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.