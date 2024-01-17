Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Cognex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.