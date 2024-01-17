Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

