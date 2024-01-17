Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 247,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

