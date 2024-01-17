Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

