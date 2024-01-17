CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
CompX International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIX opened at $26.33 on Monday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77.
CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter.
About CompX International
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
