CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Monday.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIX opened at $26.33 on Monday. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CompX International

About CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

