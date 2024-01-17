Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 945 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

